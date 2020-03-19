Kilkenny restaurant are offering a once off Mother's Day take out catering menu

Located on Kilkenny’s historic Parliament Street, just a short walk from Kilkenny Castle and Smithwicks Experience, La Rivista offers fine contemporary, Italian and Irish fusion cooking to suit all tastes and budgets.

To cater for the high demand in customers requesting to enjoy the great taste of La Rivista in their own home, the team at La Rivista have curated a take away menu filled with customers favourites including carbonara and bolognaise and a range of pasta dishes, 12" hand prepared pizzas, salads, buffalo style chicken wings, gourmet beef bas well a range of sides.

Of course, they haven't forgotten the kids menu with a range of popular pizzas, pastas, chicken tenders and fries.

To top it all off La Rivista are offering for dessert a warm berry crumble and their famous and highly sought after and head chef's favourite Crunchie bar cheesecake.

Owners Jennifer Quinn and Therese Maguire and the team at La Rivista are delighted to be also offering a very special once off Mother’s Day menu with a range of lasagnes and pastas and popular desserts at discounted prices.

Families in Kilkenny who might be craving a restaurant experience can enjoy a delicious meal to celebrate Mother’s Day with the great flavours of La Rivista in the comfort of their own home. La Rivista Take Aways are available for collection and delivery within a 5 mile radius.

Jennifer Quinn commented said: “We want our customers to spoil that special person in their life this weekend by ordering the same great Italian and Irish fusion food delivered to their door. Our daily take away service is rapidly growing in popularity and we want to thank our loyal customer following for their support during this time.”

Mother’s Day Competition

This Mother's Day to celebrate their new take away menu and delivery service, La Rivista in conjunction with Visit Kilkenny are offering one lucky family the chance to win a Mother's Day take away meal for four. Simply log on to @VisitKilkenny Facebook Page to be in with a chance to win.

For Take Away orders visit LaRivista.ie or call 056-7771666