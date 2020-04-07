KIlkenny coronavirus cases - modest increase in recent days

The Department of Health latest figures show that 75 people in Kilkenny have so-far been diagnosed with coronavirus. This is just two more than the official number of cases diagnosed as of two days before. However on that occasion Kilkenny had shown the biggest increase yet.

While the national figure of total cases is 5,364 as of last night (Monday), the latest breakdown on a county-by-county basis is based on figures from last Saturday, at midnight (4,916).

Surrounding counties have the following confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Carlow - 12

Tipperary - 125

Waterford - 49

Wexford - 21

Laois - 25

Up to yesterday evening, April 6, there have been 5,364 cases diagnosed in the country and 174 people have died from coronavirus.

63% of cases have now been contracted from community transmission, a figure that is constantly increasing in comparison to 'close contact' and 'travel' as places where people caught the virus. More men than women are affected and the age group most affected in over 65.