Kilkenny councillor welcomes introduction of 'support bubbles' during Level 5 lockdown

A Kilkenny county councillor who, last week, called for support bubbles to be allowed under lockdown, is welcoming the government announcement allowing support bubbles under Level 5 lockdown.

Speaking after Taoiseach Micheál Martin's announcement of the tighter lockdown restrictions, last night, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said: "I welcome the announcement by An Taoiseach of a support bubble. This will mean that those amongst us who live alone, parent alone, are elderly, vulnerable or isolated, can continue to have the support of another household.

"Please know that if you rely on the support of others that it can continue despite the increased restrictions of level 5. As I stated previously, those who live alone or are single parents need support now more than ever! Reach out to others, have compassion and understanding as no one should be left behind. It is essential to continue to give support to others and to know that you can ask for it."