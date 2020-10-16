Kilkenny councillor calls for social bubbles for households

A Kilkenny county councillor has called for 'social bubbles' for people who live alone as a ban on household visits comes into effect.

The ban kicked in at midnight last night (Thursday) as Kilkenny moved to an advanced stage of Level 3 lockdown.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen said: "As we face a ban on household visits there is a strong argument to be made for allowing social bubbles for those who live alone. In the UK if you live alone or are a single parent, you can still have household visits from your social bubble which is members of another household. Many amongst us are lonely and isolated and a trusted and friendly face through the door is a lifeline! Those who live alone or are single parents need support now more than ever."

