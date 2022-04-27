Search

27 Apr 2022

Two Kilkenny doctors on Covid Advisory Group replacing NPHET

Two Kilkenny doctors on Covid Advisory Group replacing NPHET

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Apr 2022 11:54 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny doctors John Cuddihy and Tadgh Crowley have been nominated to take up positions on the government’s new Covid Advisory Group.

The twenty-strong team will replace the recently disbanded National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

They will advise the Minister for Health and Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s preparedness against Covid-19 in the medium to long-term, amongst other duties.

“This new phase of Ireland’s response to Covid-19 requires an approach that is informed by national and international evidence,” a statement from Government said.

House deposit havoc strikes in Kilkenny

Chaos for buyers and developers as construction costs soar

It will be “grounded in best public health practice, with a broad, multidisciplinary membership encompassing members with specific expertise and experience in areas of strategic and operational responsibility.”

COVID-19 Advisory Group Members: 

Title - Name
Chair - Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chair of the AMRIC - Dr Eimear Brannigan
Representative of the Department of the Taoiseach - Liz Canavan
General Practitioner - Dr Tadhg Crowley
Regional Director of Public Health - Dr John Cuddihy
Director, National Virus Reference Laboratory - Dr Cillian de Gascun
Deputy Chief Medical Officer - Dr Ronan Glynn
Head of Health Protection Division, DOH - Mr Fergal Goodman
Chief Clinical Officer, HSE - Dr Colm Henry
President RCPI - Prof Mary Horgan
Director, HPSC - Dr Derval Igoe
ESRI Behavioural Research Unit - Prof Pete Lunn
Consultant in Infectious Diseases - Prof Paddy Mallon
Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry - Dr Anne Moore
Chair of the IEMAG, Director General SFI - Prof Philip Nolan
Professor, Chair in Comparative Immunology - Prof Clíona O’Farrelly
Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology - Prof Luke O’Neill
Consultant Microbiologist - Dr Anne Rose Prior
Chair of the HIQA COVID-19 Expert Advisory Group - Prof Máirín Ryan
Professor of Physical Chemistry - Prof John Wenger

Cars parking in coach spaces in Kilkenny are driving tourist buses away from the city

Five men arrested in criminal activity investigation after car crash

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media