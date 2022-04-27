Two Kilkenny doctors on Covid Advisory Group replacing NPHET

Kilkenny doctors John Cuddihy and Tadgh Crowley have been nominated to take up positions on the government’s new Covid Advisory Group.
The twenty-strong team will replace the recently disbanded National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
They will advise the Minister for Health and Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s preparedness against Covid-19 in the medium to long-term, amongst other duties.
“This new phase of Ireland’s response to Covid-19 requires an approach that is informed by national and international evidence,” a statement from Government said.
It will be “grounded in best public health practice, with a broad, multidisciplinary membership encompassing members with specific expertise and experience in areas of strategic and operational responsibility.”
COVID-19 Advisory Group Members:
Title - Name
Chair - Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chair of the AMRIC - Dr Eimear Brannigan
Representative of the Department of the Taoiseach - Liz Canavan
General Practitioner - Dr Tadhg Crowley
Regional Director of Public Health - Dr John Cuddihy
Director, National Virus Reference Laboratory - Dr Cillian de Gascun
Deputy Chief Medical Officer - Dr Ronan Glynn
Head of Health Protection Division, DOH - Mr Fergal Goodman
Chief Clinical Officer, HSE - Dr Colm Henry
President RCPI - Prof Mary Horgan
Director, HPSC - Dr Derval Igoe
ESRI Behavioural Research Unit - Prof Pete Lunn
Consultant in Infectious Diseases - Prof Paddy Mallon
Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry - Dr Anne Moore
Chair of the IEMAG, Director General SFI - Prof Philip Nolan
Professor, Chair in Comparative Immunology - Prof Clíona O’Farrelly
Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology - Prof Luke O’Neill
Consultant Microbiologist - Dr Anne Rose Prior
Chair of the HIQA COVID-19 Expert Advisory Group - Prof Máirín Ryan
Professor of Physical Chemistry - Prof John Wenger
Lisnagar Fortune, with Patrick Mullins up, on their way to winning the Mick The Tent Flat Race during day one of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Sportsfile
Energumene, with Paul Townend up, jumps the last on their way to winning the William Hill Champion Steeplechase during day one of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare.
Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the quaint Kilkenny countryside
The Kilkenny minor Roinn A camogie team who beat Dublin to clinch the Leinster title on Sunday. Picture: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.