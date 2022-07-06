Search

06 Jul 2022

€2,400 in fines following breach of Fisheries Act on River Nore - Kilkenny Court

Kilkenny court

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Jul 2022 11:34 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny energy company, and owner, that failed to take sufficient measures to safeguard fish at its hydroelectric water intake have been fined €2,400 by the district court.


Salvaged Energy Ltd and Alan Maharaj, both with an address at 3 The Old Woollen Mill, Bleach Road, Kilkenny, were ordered to pay a total of €3,400, when costs were added, on conviction, by Judge Cephas Power at Kilkenny District Court.

Four charges were brought in court under Section 123 of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 - two against the company and two against Mr Maharaj: that they failed to put in place, or maintain, the correct grating at the headrace and tailrace of a water channel used to power a hydro electric turbine. The gratings are used to prevent salmon and other fish from entering the turbine and being killed.
The offences occurred on August 31 and September 1, 2021, on the River Nore, near Bleach Green in Kilkenny, in the South-East river basin.


Evidence was given in court by an Inland Fisheries Ireland officer.
The defendant was represented by solicitor Ed Hughes.
Judge Cephas Power convicted on four charges, imposing a fine of €600 on each.
Costs of €1,000 were also approved by the judge.

