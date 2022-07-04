Search

04 Jul 2022

Help sought to identify swift nests in Kilkenny for new swift census

Can you tell a swift from a swallow?

Help sought to identify swift nests in Kilkenny as part of new swift census

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jul 2022 5:39 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The Heritage Office of Kilkenny County Council has commissioned Birdwatch Ireland to undertake a countywide swift survey in Kilkenny this summer and they need your help to record swifts.

Swifts are a small migratory bird that flies to Ireland each summer from southern Africa.

They nest in buildings in cities, towns, and villages.

Green light given for the recommencement of mining at Kilkenny site

From May to August each year you’ll hear their distinctive screaming call as they fly at high speed over rooftops.

Unfortunately, their future is seriously threatened in Ireland mainly due to the loss of suitable nesting sites, and also impacts of climate change.

With a 58% decline of swifts in Ireland their survival is under threat.

The good news is that there is a lot that we can all do to halt the decline.

Last year the Heritage Office undertook the first county wide audit of swifts in Kilkenny and recorded 199 nest sites.

Kilkenny City had the most nests (76), followed by Thomastown (26), Graiguenamanagh (21), Callan (19) and Gowran (17).

GAA invites Frimpong and son to see Kilkenny footballers take on London

We’re now starting our second survey to see how many swifts there are this year and where they are nesting.

Please get involved and record any swifts in your area HERE.

If you’re new to birdwatching and would like to get involved, don’t worry, as the Heritage Office are running swift training workshops this summer.

If you’d like to be involved please email 'heritage@kilkennycoco.ie'.

The support and active engagement of citizen scientists and communities throughout Kilkenny is critical to the success of the project.

Man treated in Kilkenny Hospital after aggravated burglary - garda appeal

A sum of money was taken


This project is co-funded by Kilkenny County Council and The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, through the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s National Biodiversity Action Plan Fund.

It is also kindly supported by the Heritage Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media