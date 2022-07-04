Search

04 Jul 2022

GAA invites Frimpong and son to see Kilkenny footballers take on London

Former Premier League footballer shows son sporting full Kilkenny kit

Picture via Twitter (@IAMFRIMPONG26)

Former Premier League footballer Emmanuel Frimpong's son has been invited to attend an upcoming All-Ireland Junior Championship match between Kilkenny and London.

Last week, pictures of Frimpong's son in a full Kilkenny kit went viral on GAA Twitter with people curious to know the connection to The Cats.

With the Kilkenny footballers facing into an upcoming All-Ireland Junior Championship match against London GAA this Friday, the invitation to attend was extended by the GAA to the young Kilkenny supporter (see below).

The match versus London is scheduled to take place in Dublin so although it might be difficult for the Frimpong family to attend, the gesture doesn't gone unnoticed.

Emmanuel Frimpong was born in Ghana but grew up in the Tottenham area of London before being discovered by Arsenal and their youth academy.

Playing for Arsenal, Frimpong won an FA Youth Cup and two Premier Academy League titles.

He also played for English sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.

