Gardaí make arrest following discovery of 'DMT factory'

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí from the Kilkenny-Carlow-Waterford division have credited the work of the Waterford District Drugs Unit following the dismantling of a 'DMT factory' yesterday afternoon.
The discovery came following the execution of a search warrant.
DMT is a hallucinogenic drug which can produce effects similar to LSD and magic mushrooms.
Cannabis with a value of €21,000, LSD €8,250, Cocaine €2,350 and €3,105 in cash was also seized.
An arrest was subsequently made arising from this investigation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.