Rocks thrown through windows in houses in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident that occurred at a house on Lord Edward St in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The two front windows of a house were smashed shortly after 12.30am. A tall man with dark hair wearing a dark jacket was seen fleeing from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
A second incident occurred in Airfield, Lord Edward St shortly after 12.30am on Thursday morning.
Again the two front windows of the house were smashed. A man matching the same description was observed running from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.
Rafael Bernardes, Quality and Continuous Improvement (Innovation) Manager at Dublin Bus presents the Grand Prix award to Ed Elder, outgoing Head of Health & Safety at Glanbia Ireland.
Kilkenny hurling boss Brian Cody before Saturday’s game against Clare: Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.