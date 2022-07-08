BEWARE: Another phone scam doing the rounds in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardai in Kilkenny have issued a warning after complaints of a yet another phone scam where an automated phone message is left for subscribers regarding AMAZON accounts.
The targeted victim is informed that their account has been renewed and are asked to go through a process to cancel the renewal if they so wish.
"They are then informed that a refund payment will be made through Revolut," gardaí stated.
Once card details are shared the Revolut account is depleted by the scammer.
If you receive such a call, the message from gardaí is simple, "HANG UP".
