11 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Two arrested following €6.9 million drug seizure in Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

11 Jul 2022 10:36 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Earlier today, gardaí searched a business premises at Ballyhale, County Kilkenny and recovered cannabis with an estimated street value 'in excess of €6.9 million'.

The gardaí involved were attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and were assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and officers from the Eastern Region. 

Two males (aged 40s and 30s) were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led garda operation, targeting transnational drug trafficking networks, which was conducted in the course of Operation TARA, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

