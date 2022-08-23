Man assaulted in Kilkenny during road rage incident

A man in his forties was assaulted in broad daylight following 'a disagreement over parking in a loading bay'.
The assault took place last Friday at 11.30am on John Street. The injured party sustained facial injuries and was treated at St Luke's Hospital.
"It was sparked over a disagreement over parking in a loading bay," a garda spokesperson said.
The alleged culprit left the scene on a motorbike.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.
