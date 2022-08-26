€78,390 drug seizure in South Kilkenny - two arrested

Ferrybank drug seizure. Picture: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí have made a substantial drug seizure in South Kilkenny, as part of Operation Tara. Two people have been arrested.
Following a search operation in the Waterford City area, Gardaí seized €78,390 worth of drugs last night, Thursday 25th August 2022.
At approximately 8:45pm yesterday, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Ferrybank. During the course of the search, 1.1kg of cocaine, with a value of €76,650, was discovered. A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also discovered during the search.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Two males, one aged in his 20s and the other in his teens were arrested as a result and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Waterford Garda station.
