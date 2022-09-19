Breaking: Male arrested following 'critical incident' in North Kilkenny

A man remains in garda custody following 'a critcal incident' in North Kilkenny earlier today.
It is understood the incident took place this afternoon at a private house in the Moneenroe area of North Kilkenny.
The Armed Response Unit attended the scene.
A male has been arrested and is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station where it is understood he is being questioned in relation to a suspected firearms offence.
