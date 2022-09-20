Search

20 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Court: Man charged with weekend Thomastown assault

Kilkenny court

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

20 Sept 2022 9:55 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A man has been charged with assault causing harm following an incident in Thomastown at the weekend.

Ian Waugh, 1A Ladywell, Thomastown, is charged with the offence at Low Street, Thomastown, on September 17. 

Judge Geraldine Carthy, sitting at Kilkenny District Court on Monday (yesterday), heard that Mr Waugh was arrested at Thomastown Garda Station at 7.28pm on September 18 and charged on September 19 at 2.21am.

He made no reply to the charge, after caution.

The court heard there was consent to bail on conditions including that Mr Waugh have no contact with the injured party directly, indirectly or through social media.

The matter was adjourned back to a sitting of Kilkenny District Court on November 21 next, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The injured party is in hospital, the court heard.

A decision to grant legal aid was reserved for now.

