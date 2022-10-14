Search

14 Oct 2022

Bogus callers impersonate gardaí in Kilkenny hoax

Bogus callers impersonate gardaí in South Kilkenny hoax

Gardaí have issued a warning for people to be vigilant

Reporter:

Mary Cody

14 Oct 2022 2:24 PM

Gardaí are warnig people to be vigilaint following a report of two bogus callers impersonating gardaí calling to a house in South Kilkenny earlier this month.

One of the men called to the door under the guise of checking for forged Euro currency. When asked to produce a Garda ID he failed to do so. No money was handed over.

The incident took place on October 8.

The man was described a short in height. The men were travelling in a blue car. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150.

Garda appeal over horsebox stolen overnight in Kilkenny

A spokesperson said that gardaí are urging people to be vigilant when it comes to cold callers to your home.

“Always ask for identification and never leave a cold caller alone at your door. Don’t open your door unless you are sure of the identity of the caller and ask them for their full name and rank and take note of this.

“Ask to see their Garda ID. All gardaí have an official ID badge which contains their name and photo, check that these match. You can also contact your local Garda Station who can confirm the identity of the caller.”

