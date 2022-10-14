Garda appeal over horsebox stolen overnight in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing to the public to help trace a horsebox that was stolen from a shed in South Kilkenny.
The theft took place in Ballintee, Dunnamaggin between 9.30pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.
The dark green and silver Ifor Williams box is valued at €1650.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.
Contact Thomastown Garda Station.
