Catriona Carey's appeal on driving ban adjourned at Kilkenny Court

Former hockey international Catriona Carey has her district court appeal adjourned at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

The former camogie star is appealing a three-month suspended prison sentence handed down at Kilkenny District Court in May for road traffic offences including driving without insurance and a valid licence. She was also disqualified from driving for four years

Garda Julie Chapman previously gave evidence that she stopped the defendant travelling along the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny on November 21, 2021. The garda stopped the car and spoke to the driver, Ms Carey.

The garda used her mobile device to scan the licence and it came up that Ms Carey was disqualified from driving.

On December 10, 2021, Ms Carey was observed driving at Weir View. At the time that she was disqualified from driving, on penalty points.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said that, in relation to having no insurance or licence in the first incident, she was taking into account the early guilty plea and the apology offered. She fined Carey €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

In relation to the second instance of driving without a licence or insurance, Judge Carthy sentenced Carey to three months’ imprisonment, which was fully suspended and imposed a four year driving ban.

The appeal was due to be heard today but State Solicitor Gerry Meaney informed the court that Ms Carey is now fully contesting the matters before the court and it was adjourned to the January sittings of the District Court appeals.

"It was our understanding that the appeal was on the grounds of severity. The appellant wants to contest matters fully," said Mr Meaney.

Judge Ken Connolly adjourned matters by consent to the January sittings of the District Court Appeals at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

As Carey has lodged an appeal to the outcome, she has been allowed to continue driving until the case is reheard in January.