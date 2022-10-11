Caitriona Carey due in court in Kilkenny to appeal driving ban

Former hockey international Caitriona Carey is due to appear before Kilkenny Circuit Court later this month.

The former camogie star is appealing a three-month suspended prison sentence handed down at Kilkenny District Court in May for road traffic offences including driving without insurance and a valid licence. She was also disqualified from driving for four years

Garda Julie Chapman gave evidence that she stopped the defendant travelling along the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny on November 21, 2021. The garda stopped the car and spoke to the driver, Ms Carey.

The garda used her mobile device to scan the licence and it came up that Ms Carey was disqualified from driving.

On December 10, 2021, Ms Carey was observed driving at Weir View. At the time that she was disqualified from driving, on penalty points.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said that, in relation to having no insurance or licence in the first incident, she was taking into account the early guilty plea and the apology offered. She fined Carey €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

In relation to the second instance of driving without a licence or insurance, Judge Carthy sentenced Carey to three months’ imprisonment, which was fully suspended and imposed a four year driving ban.

As Carey has lodged an appeal to the outcome, she has been allowed to continue driving until the case is reheard on October 27.