Kilkenny drugs charge accused remanded in custody

A Kilkenny man who is charged with having drugs for sale or supply when he came to garda attention last Saturday, was remanded in custody and his case adjourned by the local district court, this week.

Patrick Rowe, 11 Parnell Street, Kilkenny, is charged with having illegal possession of drugs and with having drugs for sale or supply at Troyswood, Freshford Road, Kilkenny, on April 30 last.

Mr Rowe is also charged with illegal possession of drugs at 11 Parnell Street on August 7, 2020. He faces charges of being in possession of drugs and with having drugs for sale or supply at James’s Green, Kilkenny, on August 22, 2020.

His address for the 2020 charges was given as 4 Butts Green, Kilkenny.

Judge Geraldine Carthy refused jurisdiction on the charges from April 30 and Mr Rowe was remanded in custody to appear before the court again, via video link, on May 24.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said DPP directions were available for a number of the August 22, 2020, charges, and that was that the case be sent for hearing at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

The August 7, 2020, charge was adjourned for a plea to be entered or a date to be set for hearing.

Mr Rowe appeared via video link at the District Court and his solicitor applied for disclosure.