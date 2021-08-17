Warning not to stockpiles tyres for Halloween bonfires

Confiscated tyres / PHOTO: DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
Warnings have been issued not to stockpile tyres for Halloween bonfires.
Gardaí in Dublin seized several tyres and stored them at Kevin Street Garda Station.
Dublin City later collected the consignment and transported them to a recycling plant.
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Bonfire material hidden in buildings increases the risk of fire and the fire-load within.
"If you suspect stockpiling of bonfire material please report it to the waste management section of your local council."
