05/09/2021

ALERT: Warning over possible ticket scam for sold-out Christy Moore concert

Warning over possible ticket scam for sold-out Christy Moore concert

Christy Moore

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Aiken Promotions has issued a warning over a potential Christy Moore concert ticket scam for his show due to take place in 2022 in Cork.

The company said that a number of tickets have appeared on ticket re-selling website Viagogo for the Kildare singer's show next summer.

Aiken promotions have asked people to avoid purchasing the tickets amidst concerns that they may be fraudulent as the show scheduled for June 25 is already sold out.

"It has come to our attention that tickets have been advertised on Viagogo for Christy Moore’s Live at the Marquee Show in Cork on 25 June 2022," they said in a statement today (Thursday).

The concert promoters said they could not verify if the tickets are genuine or if it the ones advertised exist. 

"To avoid disappointment we reiterate our advice to fans not to purchase tickets on any secondary sites," the statement added.

The Christy Moore gig is a rescheduled one with original tickets still valid. 

