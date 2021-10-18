Gardaí investigate theft of equipment from industrial estate in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a 1.6 ton excavator from a depot in Hebron Industrial estate.
The yellow excavator, worth €3,000, was taken sometime between October 8 and 12. A padlocked gate was cut in order to gain access. Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may be offered the item for sale or who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact local Garda Station.
Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty, Mayor Andrew McGuinness, Lions President Eddie Holohan and special guest Brian Cody
