Property targeted by opportunist criminals in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in South Kilkenny on Tuesday afternoon during which cash and jewellery were stolen.
The incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.45pm at a property in Whitechurch. The injured party noticed her bedroom window was forced open to gain entry. A small quantity of cash and number of items of jewellery were taken: two stone gold engagement ring, three stone white gold diamond ring, gold sapphire and diamond ring, ruby and diamond gold ring, gold charm bracelet, three gold chains, gold bangle, amethyst pendant, gold amethyst ring and three gold bracelets. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Mooncoin Garda Station.
Gardaí are reminding people to have photos of your jewellery and other possessions such as tools/machinery and keep receipts, that way they can be returned to you if recovered.
