08 Apr 2022

Kilkenny Court: Driving ban for man driving at 175kph

Sian Moloughney

08 Apr 2022 2:20 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Speeding at 175kph on the motorway has resulted in a driving disqualification.

Kilkenny District Court has heard that on September 3, 2021, on the M9 at Jordanstown, Garda Jennifer Martin was operating a speed check. She observed a car travelling at 175kph in the 120kph zone.

The driver was William Gerard Murphy, 80 Glenshesk Road, Whitehall, Dublin.

Garda Martin said no explanation was given for the speed.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said Mr Murphy was not only putting himself at risk but also other road users on the day. She convicted him and imposed a fine of €300 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

