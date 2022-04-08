Kilkenny Court: Driving ban for man driving at 175kph

Speeding at 175kph on the motorway has resulted in a driving disqualification.
Kilkenny District Court has heard that on September 3, 2021, on the M9 at Jordanstown, Garda Jennifer Martin was operating a speed check. She observed a car travelling at 175kph in the 120kph zone.
The driver was William Gerard Murphy, 80 Glenshesk Road, Whitehall, Dublin.
Garda Martin said no explanation was given for the speed.
Judge Geraldine Carthy said Mr Murphy was not only putting himself at risk but also other road users on the day. She convicted him and imposed a fine of €300 and disqualified him from driving for three months.
Windgap footballers in their jersey that celebrates the history of the games in the area with the Clubs Founders names and the local teams The Slatequarry Miners, Lamogue, Cotterstown and St Joseph's
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.