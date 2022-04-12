Beware of bogus texts about ordering PCR testing kits - Kilkenny Gardaí

Another day, another scam doing the rounds.

An off-duty garda in Kilkenny Station got a phone call from his Mam recently, asking about a text she had received.

"She said the HSE had been in touch and she was a close contact of someone with a Covid-19 variant," the garda said.

"This message had a link to order tests, seemingly at a charge of around 2 euro. If she had entered her card details, an amount far greater than 2 euro would have been taken."

Local gardaí have warned that this scam was nearly successful because the recipient was more nervous than some about Covid-19 so her guard was down.

Many more vulnerable people in Kilkenny and further afield may be in the same boat, so make sure to alert them to this latest scam.

A garda spokesperson added: "When you get a text like this don't click that link. If you aren't sure, ring us, we'd rather have a chat with you than you get scammed."