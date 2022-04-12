Search

12 Apr 2022

Gardaí in Kilkenny extend the hand of friendship to visiting American

Gardaí in Kilkenny hailed for kindness shown to visiting American ex-deputy

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

You never know who is going to walk through the doors of the local garda station and that was certainly the case last weekend in Kilkenny City.

With trans-Atlantic tourism making a much-welcome return, more and more Americans are visiting or returning to the Marble City.

One recent American visitor was Ron, a retired Lake County Deputy from Illinois.

Ron dropped into the Dominic Street station to make acquaintances with the local police force and was hoping to exchange badges.

[Picture: An Garda Síochána]

A local garda spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we had no badges handy so Sergeant Lydia Burke gave him a tie pin belonging to Garda Hogan (sorry Stephen)."

Gardaí then wished Ron well on his trip and thanked him for his thirty years service to law enforcement.

The public praised gardaí for the lovely gesture.

