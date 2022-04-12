Gardaí in Kilkenny extend the hand of friendship to visiting American

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
You never know who is going to walk through the doors of the local garda station and that was certainly the case last weekend in Kilkenny City.
With trans-Atlantic tourism making a much-welcome return, more and more Americans are visiting or returning to the Marble City.
One recent American visitor was Ron, a retired Lake County Deputy from Illinois.
Ron dropped into the Dominic Street station to make acquaintances with the local police force and was hoping to exchange badges.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
A local garda spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we had no badges handy so Sergeant Lydia Burke gave him a tie pin belonging to Garda Hogan (sorry Stephen)."
Gardaí then wished Ron well on his trip and thanked him for his thirty years service to law enforcement.
The public praised gardaí for the lovely gesture.
Members of Kilkenny Lions Club and St Vincent de Paul with Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty and Mayor Andrew McGuinness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.