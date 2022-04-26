Car abandoned on Kilkenny motorway for 18 days!

Kilkenny Courthouse
A car that was abandoned on the motorway for 18 days is to be destroyed.
At Kilkenny District Court gardaí applied for permission to dispose of the vehicle.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said gardaí had eventually tracked down the registered owner who said he had sold the car but the new owner had not lodged transfer of ownership papers.
The vehicle had no monetary value, the court heard.
Judge Geraldine Carthy approved the application.
