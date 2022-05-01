Kilkenny dog owners - here's some garda tips to protect your dogs from theft!

'Dog-napping’ incidents have increased across the country since the pandemic took began and local Gardaí continue to issue advice to dog owners to lower the risk of such incidents occurring.

Below are six pieces of advice from An Garda Síochána:

Get your dog microchipped - It’s the law, and makes dogs easier to identify if found, especially if found quickly.

Keep your dog in sight - Even in the garden! Thieves take advantage of unsupervised dogs, especially if they notice patterns of time when they are continually unsupervised.

Think about CCTV - It can help keep your dog safe at home and give you more peace of mind, especially if your dog is a high value breed.

Don’t tie your dog up in public - Leaving your dog outside a shop, for example, creates an ideal opportunity for thieves.

Report theft immediately - It’s important to act quickly when reporting dog theft to Gardaí and may significantly improve outcomes.

Only buy from a trusted source - When buying a dog, check out the seller. Only buy from a reputable seller or you may unknowingly be supporting criminal activity.

Some additional tips from Blue Cross:

Don’t leave your dog alone in the car, even for a few minutes.

Take clear photographs of your dog from various angles, and update them regularly. Make a note of any distinguishing features.

Ensure that your garden is secure and fit a bell to the gate so you can hear if anyone opens it.

Check references for people who provide dog or house-sitting services.

Vary your times of walks and routes; some dogs are actually targeted and snatched during walks.