Search

01 May 2022

Kilkenny dog owners - here's some garda tips to protect your dogs from theft!

Kilkenny dog owners - here's some garda tips to protect your dogs from theft!

File Photo

Reporter:

Reporter

01 May 2022 3:55 PM

'Dog-napping’ incidents have increased across the country since the pandemic took began and local Gardaí continue to issue advice to dog owners to lower the risk of such incidents occurring.

Below are six pieces of advice from An Garda Síochána:

Get your dog microchipped - It’s the law, and makes dogs easier to identify if found, especially if found quickly.

Keep your dog in sight - Even in the garden! Thieves take advantage of unsupervised dogs, especially if they notice patterns of time when they are continually unsupervised.

Think about CCTV - It can help keep your dog safe at home and give you more peace of mind, especially if your dog is a high value breed.

Kilkenny gardaí warn drivers about possible vehicle seizures due to self-printed discs

Don’t tie your dog up in public - Leaving your dog outside a shop, for example, creates an ideal opportunity for thieves.

Report theft immediately - It’s important to act quickly when reporting dog theft to Gardaí and may significantly improve outcomes.

Only buy from a trusted source - When buying a dog, check out the seller. Only buy from a reputable seller or you may unknowingly be supporting criminal activity.

Some additional tips from Blue Cross:

Don’t leave your dog alone in the car, even for a few minutes. 

Take clear photographs of your dog from various angles, and update them regularly. Make a note of any distinguishing features.

Gardaí in Kilkenny left speechless by novice driver

Ensure that your garden is secure and fit a bell to the gate so you can hear if anyone opens it.

Check references for people who provide dog or house-sitting services.

Vary your times of walks and routes; some dogs are actually targeted and snatched during walks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media