Gardaí in Kilkenny left speechless by novice driver

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí on patrol on the M9 in Kilkenny last Friday were left speechless by the speed recorded by a novice driver.
Gardaí clocked this Peugeot travelling at 169km/hr, nearly 50km/hr above the speed limit.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
"M9 this evening [Friday] in Kilkenny. Novice driver. No comment," a garda spokesperson said.
