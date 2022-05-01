Kilkenny gardaí warn drivers about possible vehicle seizures due to self-printed discs

Not the actual disc from the vehicle Picture: An Garda Síochána
Kilkenny gardaí have warned that some drivers risk the possibility of having their vehicles needlessly seized due to legibility issues with some self-printed discs.
A garda spokesperson stated that a garda in Kilkenny recently stopped a motorist with a faded and barely legible insurance disc.
It transpired that her insurance company had emailed out her policy documents for her to print at home last June.
"This was done, presumably on an ink jet colour printer and due to the rigors of sunlight and a high humidity environment was in a poor state," the garda spokesperson explained.
"If your insurance company don't send out proper documents and instead require you to print them, the onus is on you to use a suitable printer, say a colour laser printer, to ensure longevity.
