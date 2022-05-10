Murder accused appears at Kilkenny District Court

Andy Cash (29), pictured in green, is escorted from Carlow courthouse by gardaí last Thursday morning after being charged with murder and assault causing harm. Picture: Lili Lonergan
A Kilkenny man charged with murder and assault has appeared before the local District Court.
Andrew Cash, High Rath, Clara, appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy via video link from Cloverhill Prison, on this morning (Tuesday).
Mr Cash is charged with one count of murder and a second count of assault. The offences are alleged to have occurred at Hebron Road, Kilkenny, on May 3.
In court, solicitor Chris Hogan said his client consented to an adjournment of four weeks in this matter.
Judge Carthy remanded Mr Cash in custody to appear via video link before Kilkenny District Court on June 7, for DPP directions.
Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given before Carlow District Court last Thursday.
