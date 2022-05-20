Search

20 May 2022

Beware of bogus callers in Kilkenny impersonating gardaí with brazen scam

Beware of bogus callers in Kilkenny impersonating gardaí with brazen scam

File Photo

Reporter:

Reporter

20 May 2022 12:47 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny have become aware of males impersonating members of An Garda Síochána locally in an attempt to pull off a brazen theft scam.

The men recently called to a house in the Threecastles area wishing to inspect money.

"This is not what we do and was undoubtedly a theft attempt," a garda spokesperson said.

"Our plain clothes members will always carry a valid ID card and you can verify this by contacting the local station or indeed any Garda Station.

"Our uniform members tend to drive marked vehicles easily identifiable."

Suspended sentence for man convicted of Kilkenny Garda Station damage

Gardaí are putting the message out there that they do not call to houses to inspect people's money.

They've further urged locals to 'be aware, be suspicious and don't be shy to call'.

If you notice any suspicious activity that may be of interest to local gardaí, contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775016.

National: Family of missing 26 year old concerned for his wellbeing

 Gardai concerned for wellbeing of missing 26 year old

Kilkenny GAA- Cody happy to see Cats bounce back to winning form

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media