Beware of bogus callers in Kilkenny impersonating gardaí with brazen scam

Gardaí in Kilkenny have become aware of males impersonating members of An Garda Síochána locally in an attempt to pull off a brazen theft scam.
The men recently called to a house in the Threecastles area wishing to inspect money.
"This is not what we do and was undoubtedly a theft attempt," a garda spokesperson said.
"Our plain clothes members will always carry a valid ID card and you can verify this by contacting the local station or indeed any Garda Station.
"Our uniform members tend to drive marked vehicles easily identifiable."
Gardaí are putting the message out there that they do not call to houses to inspect people's money.
They've further urged locals to 'be aware, be suspicious and don't be shy to call'.
If you notice any suspicious activity that may be of interest to local gardaí, contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775016.
