Search

27 May 2022

€1,500 fine for lorry driver who overtook school bus on Kilkenny road known for 'serious collisions'

Kilkenny Court

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

27 May 2022 10:39 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A lorry driver who overtook a schoolbus on a Kilkenny road where there have been a number of serious collisions has been convicted of careless driving.


Joshua Dunphy, 15 Mountain View, Keady, Armagh, had pleaded guilty to the charge.
Sergeant Gary Gordon gave evidence that he was on covert patrol on the N76 Kilkenny to Callan road, at Ballybur Lower, Cuffesgrange (Tyreland).


He observed Mr Dunphy driving a 40-foot articulated truck and overtook a school bus on a continuous white line, climbing a hill and approaching a set of junctions.
The school bus was turning left to go to Burnchurch.


Sgt Gordon followed the truck and stopped Mr Dunphy. He said at the time he believed Mr Dunphy’s driving was dangerous.
Mr Dunphy was cooperative with the sergeant.


Sgt Gordon told the court that gardaí were concentrating on that road because of the amount of serious collisions on it.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client fully accepted his driving didn’t come up to scratch on the day. He said there was no oncoming traffic and he didn’t put anyone at risk.


Mr Hogan said Mr Dunphy is recently married. He had a haulage company but is now an employee. His driving is essential to provide for his family and to pay the debts of his business.
Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted Mr Dunphy of careless driving and imposed a fine of €1,500. She did not impose a driving disqualification.

€20,000 compensation for Kilkenny family who were assaulted when stopped to help injured man

New survey reveals majority of people believe Brexit increased chances of united Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media