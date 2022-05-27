€1,500 fine for lorry driver who overtook school bus on Kilkenny road known for 'serious collisions'

A lorry driver who overtook a schoolbus on a Kilkenny road where there have been a number of serious collisions has been convicted of careless driving.



Joshua Dunphy, 15 Mountain View, Keady, Armagh, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sergeant Gary Gordon gave evidence that he was on covert patrol on the N76 Kilkenny to Callan road, at Ballybur Lower, Cuffesgrange (Tyreland).



He observed Mr Dunphy driving a 40-foot articulated truck and overtook a school bus on a continuous white line, climbing a hill and approaching a set of junctions.

The school bus was turning left to go to Burnchurch.



Sgt Gordon followed the truck and stopped Mr Dunphy. He said at the time he believed Mr Dunphy’s driving was dangerous.

Mr Dunphy was cooperative with the sergeant.



Sgt Gordon told the court that gardaí were concentrating on that road because of the amount of serious collisions on it.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client fully accepted his driving didn’t come up to scratch on the day. He said there was no oncoming traffic and he didn’t put anyone at risk.



Mr Hogan said Mr Dunphy is recently married. He had a haulage company but is now an employee. His driving is essential to provide for his family and to pay the debts of his business.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted Mr Dunphy of careless driving and imposed a fine of €1,500. She did not impose a driving disqualification.