Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 19

Edward (Ned) Sinnott

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Sinnott The Shop, Rosbercon Hill, New Ross, Co. Wexford and late of Ballinamona, Campile, Co. Wexford. Edward (Ned), beloved husband of the recently deceased Breda, brother of Dick, Bridget, Margaret and the late Maureen, Nancy, Tom and Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friend John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm today, Tuesday, 19th February, with Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon. Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday, 20th February, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Prior

The death has occurred of Peter Prior, Closhawn, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Statia and loving father to Shane and Adrian. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, brothers Andy and Donal, sisters Joan, Mary, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 1pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Mary (Maime) O'SHEA (née O'Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Mary (Maime) O'SHEA (née O'Dwyer) Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, February 18th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Martin and much loved mother of Ger, John, Joseph, Martin and Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her sons, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Eircode R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Monday at 8p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home.