Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The late Kevin (Dick) Brennan

The death has occurred of Kevin (Dick) Brennan, Jacob Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. May 3, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kevin (Dick), beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Jimmy, Tony, Paul, Deirdre, Brian, Regina and the late infant Noel, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Basil, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Fiona and Julie, grandchildren Jane, Shane, Darragh, Eimhin, Odhran and Aoibhe, sister-in-law Christina, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Kevin (max of 25 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Thursday, May 6 at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Martin Drennan

The death has occurred of Martin Drennan, Danville, Kilkenny City. May 3, peacefully, at his home after a short illness, in the loving care of his family, Martin, sadly missed by his brother Pat, sisters Ann, Betty, Eileen and Chris, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, grandnieces Molly, Ellie and Grace, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines a private funeral for immediate family will take place for Martin, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday afternoon, May 6 at 2 pm in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max of 25 in church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.