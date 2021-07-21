Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday July 21, 2021

Sarah Bowen (née Kelly), 3 Fairview, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny

Sarah died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday the 20th of July 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Maisie, her father Patsy and her brothers Jim and Danny RIP.

Beloved wife of Brendan, loving mother to Vera and fond grandmother of Niall. Sadly missed by her sister in law Siobhan, her aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews. extended family, friends, relatives and neighbours.

Due to Covid-19 government restrictions a private wake will be held for Sarah. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh will take place from Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd of July. Friends and neighbours wishing to extend their sympathy to Sarah's family can stand by the roadside as the funeral cortége passes by on the way to the Abbey and can also leave a note of sympathy the condolence section on RIP.ie. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery following Requiem Mass.

Patrick Mackey, Donoughmore, Johnstown, Kilkenny

Patrick died on Tuesday July 20th, peacefully in his 95th year, in the exceptional care of the management and staff at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his son Jimi, sister Mary (Babs) and brothers Sean and James (Hom). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his sons Pat and John, his daughters Ann, Sadie and Geraldine, his step daughters Katherine and Marie, his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning in St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown at 11 o'clock for family and close friends (Max 50 people) followed by interment in Johnstown Cemetery.

The Mackey family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. House private please.

Michael Nealis, Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny

Michael died Sunday, 18th July 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, brothers Dick, Charlie, Hubert, Billy and Robert, sisters Peg, Nell, Elizabeth and Anna. Predeceased by his sisters Cecilia and Breda. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in accordance with Government/ HSE guidelines the House will be private. A private family funeral will take place on Thursday, 22nd July, in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget at 11am followed by burial in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link - http://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchsinger

Ursula Mary O'Neill (née Meehan), Tourtane, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Mullingar, Westmeath

Ursula departed in peace, with all her loved ones around her. Ursula will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Ursula, Siobhán, Lucy and mother Rita. Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers, Ursula's fiancé James, Siobhán's partner Tadhg, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Ursula's funeral cortége will leave her home on Thursday (22nd July) at 3.30pm arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 4pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Clogh Parish webcam / maximum of 50 people in the church. There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Ursula by being present, socially distanced, on Thursday afternoon en route from her home to the church.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so due to government guidelines, are invited to leave a personal message and your memories of Ursula in the condolence section on RIP.ie. This will be greatly appreciated by the family who would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

Ursula Mary loved flowers.