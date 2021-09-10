Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, September 10

Miriam Lewis

The death has occurred of Miriam Lewis, Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, formerly John Street, Kilkenny City, who died peacefully, on 4th September 2021, at The Blackrock Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Lucinda and Harry. Will be greatly missed by her heartbroken partner Alan. Sadly missed by her special friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Friday (10th September) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Celebration of Miriam’s Life will take place at 10.30am on Saturday (11th September) at Shasby’s Funeral Home for family and friends followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross Road, Dublin at 2.15pm in the Garden Chapel. The funeral cortege will travel past Miriam’s former residence, John Street (approximately 11.45am on Saturday (11th September) and her home at Riverview, Ardnore (approximately 12 noon on Saturday 11th September) for neighbours and friends who may wish to show their respect on route to the Crematorium.

Miriam’s Cremation Service can be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/event/139693

Mary Harris

The death has occurred of Mary Harris, The Sycamores, Kilkenny and Kildare (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her brother Sean, sisters Annette and Kitty, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, work colleagues at St Luke's Hospital. relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, 9th September, from 4pm to 7pm.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private requiem Mass for family and close friends will be celebrated for Mary on Friday 10th September in St John's Church at 11.30am, followed by interment in Dunmore Cemetery, Kilkenny. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence, may do so on the condolence page below.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the St John's Parish web cam, at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-johns-parish-church-kilkenny

Mary Caulfield (née Duffin)

The death has occurred of Mary Caulfield (née Duffin), Coolnamuck, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Laurence and son Sean, loving mother of Ciaran, Carol and Sinead. Mary will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, brother Paddy, son-in-law Francis, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross on Friday, September 10, from 5pm with removal at 6.40pm to Clodiagh Church (arriving for 7pm). Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines.

Aileen Brett (née White)

The death has occurred of Aileen Brett (née White), Woodbrook, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 9th September 2021.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and sons Patrick and David. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons Gerry and Liam, daughters Deirdre (Dalton) and Sinead (Flynn), brother Donal, sister Rina, daughters-in-law Bríd and Margaret, sons-in-law Padraig and Seamus, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, Aileen will be reposing at her home on Saturday, 11th September, from 6pm. Rosary and Vigil Prayers will be recited at 8.30pm for family and close friends. Funeral Prayers on Sunday afternoon at 1pm followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

(Under new HSE & Government guidelines the capacity in the Church is restricted to 50% and social distancing guidelines still apply).

Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link; Click Here. Due to poor signal in the area, the live streaming will be deferred.