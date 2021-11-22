Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 22, 2021

Denis Beverly Simpson (Bev) Yates

The death has occurred of Denis Beverly Simpson (Bev) Yates, Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny and formerly of Maranatha, Drummond Road, Evanton, Ross Shire, Scotland,18th November 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan and brother Christopher, beloved father of Kate Doyle (Kilderry, Johnswell) and Jonathan (UK), sadly missed by his loving family, brother David, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Joanna, grandchildren Bethany, Jack, Ellie and Rosie, great granddaughter Saoirse, sisters-in-law Biddy and Brenda, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday, 20th November, from 4pm to 5pm for family and friends. A private cremation for Bev will take place on Monday.

In accordance with current guidelines please adhere to social distancing and face covering in the funeral home .

Mary Tuohy (née Guinane)

The death has occurred of Mary Tuohy (née Guinane), Drakelands, Kilkenny, and Sligo Town. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons David and John, daughter Sheila, her seven grandsons, Eoin, Thomas, James, Matthew, Daniel, Patrick, Michael, daughter-in-law Cara, John's partner Kate, Sheila's partner Shane, brothers Noel, Frank and Gerry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mary's Funeral is strictly private, family only, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care.

Peter Dwan

The death has occurred of Peter Dwan, late of 23 Connolly Street, Kilkenny, 19th November 2021, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Anne's Ward at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Pre-deceased by his parents Billy and Molly, brother Liam and sister Breda, sadly missed by his sisters Geraldine Lawlor and Mary Curran, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am at St. Canice's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Peter may be viewed online at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church.

Liam Darcy

The death has occurred of Lian Darcy, Ballinlaw, Slieverue, and late of Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Thursday 18th November 2021. Peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his wife Mary (née Foran), brothers Pat and John, nephew John. Liam will be sadly missed by his sister Carmel, brother Jim, niece Anna, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Liam's funeral took place on Sunday, 21st November, at The Church Of The Assumption, Slieverue.

Gretta Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Gretta Kavanagh, Ballycrinnegan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny,, who died peacefully on November 19th after a short illness. Predeceased by her sister Mai and brothers Ned and Pat. Gretta will be sadly missed by her sisters Elizabeth, Hannah and Bridget, her nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am in St. Moling's Church, Glynn followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines for funerals.

Kieran Purcell

The death has occurred of Kieran Purcell, Gortnaglough, Windgap, Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Friday, 19th November 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed his by loving family, his sorrowing wife Hannah, sons Ger and Kieran (Jnr), daughter Sheila, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandson Ollie, grand-daughter Cara, sisters Ann (Kerwick), Mary (O’Brien), Margaret (Doyle) and Brid, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday 22nd November, from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10am followed by removal to St. Nicholas Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

With the support and agreement of Kieran’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and handshaking in the funeral home and the church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

For those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through, Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page.