Kilkenny deaths, Friday, January 14, 2022

Rest in Peace
Ann M. Gibbons (née Crotty)
The death has occurred of Ann M. Gibbons (née Crotty), Kilree House, Kilkenny and formerly of Bonnetsrath, on 12th January 2022, peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, in the presence of her loving family, Ann M., predeceased by her husband Michael, daughter Agnes (Gibbons-White) and sister Mary (Fitzgerald), sadly missed and much loved by her children Mary (O’Reilly), Nuala (Donovan), Martin, Paula (Bambrick), Pat, Ursula (Edmondson), Olive (Hackett), Michael, John, Declan and Alan. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Tom, Kieran, Patricia (Walton), Pat, Nuala, Bernard, Fr. Jim and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny on (Friday 14th January) from 4.30pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on (Saturday 15th) at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery.
House private please.
The Requiem Mass for Ann M. may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/
Maureen Hoey (née Brophy)
The death has occurred of Maureen Hoey (née Brophy), 251 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 12th January, 2022. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Binnie, sons Daniel, William, Gerry, Paschal, Maureen, Breda and Patricia, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.
Funeral Arrangements Later
