Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Breda Kavanagh (née Prendergast)

The death has occurred of Breda Kavanagh (née Prendergast), formerly of Coolroe Cottage, High Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Breda died, peacefully, at her home in Southfields, London, in her 95th year on 30th January 2021. She is sadly missed by her loving daughter Teresa, son in law Michael, sons Denis, Chris, Michael, grandchildren, daughters in law, friends and extended family.

Requiem Mass for Breda will be held on Saturday, 9th April 2022, in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, Co. Carlow at 2.30pm and afterwards Breda's ashes will be buried in St. Mullins Cemetery.

Mary Power

The death has occurred of Mary Power, The Moate, Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the loving care of Geraldine and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan on Tuesday 5th April 2022. Pre-deceased by her parents Michael and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Noel, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday 6th April from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 10.15am followed by Removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to St. Molua’s Churchyard, Killaloe.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: ChurchMedia.ie (Callan Parish).

Andres San Pedro

The death has occurred of Andres San Pedro, Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, Co. Kilkenny and Ardmore Park, Ballybeg, Waterford City, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny, on Tuesday 5th April 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. He Will be sadly missed by his son Seán, grandchildren Lee, Corey, Millie and Seán, daughter-in-law Lisa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday (6th April) from 7 pm with prayers at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 9:30 am in the Holy Family Church followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Seán Treacy

The death has occurred of Seán Treacy, Rooksview, Corstown, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Malahide, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Tuesday, 5th April 2022. Pre-deceased by his wife Ruth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his children Anne-Marie, Kevin, Siobhan and Claire, sons-in-law Harry and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, 7th April from 6pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan, (Eircode R95 W726), arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed at the following link: ChurchMedia.ie (Callan Parish)

Joyce Britton (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Joyce Britton (née O'Neill), "Hillcrest", Greenshill, Kilkenny, on 5th April 2022, peacefully, at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Joyce, beloved wife of the late Larry and much loved mother of James, Tom and John, sadly missed by her loving sons, brother John (Sean), daughters-in-law Emma Jo, Anne Marie and Rhonda, granddaughter Eilish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (7th April) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem mass may be viewed online at http://www.stcanicesparish.ie/