Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, May 2, 2022

Joe Cleere (O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny)

Joe died 30 April 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Joe, beloved son of Brenda and Milo and dear brother of Marieann, Jamie, Jenny, Milo, Peggy and the late baby Maeve, sadly missed by his loving family and his many friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (3rd May) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in St. John's Church with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at

https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Joe's family may do so on RIP.ie.

Anne Bolger (Bawnlusk, Kells Road, Kilkenny)

Anne died April 30, 2022 (peacefully) at Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by her daughter Paula and her son Brian. Beloved wife of Willie and dearly loved mother of Martha. She will be deeply missed by her husband and daughter, son-in-law Martin, grandson Ború, extended family and friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter's home (Coolgreany, Castlewarren R95 KR27) from 5p.m. on Sunday concluding with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort to the adjoining Cemetery. House strictly private at all other times please. Anne loved colour and would have wanted all attending her Funeral to dress accordingly. Should you wish to leave a message for Anne's family, please do so below.

REST IN PEACE