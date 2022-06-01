Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Nora (Noreen) Walsh

The death has occurred of Nora (Noreen) Walsh, Kilbline House, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, formerly of Lacken, Munsburrow, Co. Waterford, in her 97th year, on Monday, May 30th 2022, in Naas General Hospital (after a short illness). Predeceased by her husband Daniel. Sadly missed by her daughters Joan and Frances, sons-in-law, Tim and Rodger, grandchildren Melanie, Karen, Siobhan, Noel, Suzanne, Paul and Kirsty, great grandchildren Lauren, Luke, Tadhg, Darragh, Ted, Alicia, Elizabeth, Hannah, Sophia, Ethan, Tom, Kyle, Adeline, Juliet, her nieces and nephews and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, on Wednesday from 5pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am at St. Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

James (Jim) Griffin

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Griffin, "Wexmai House", Clifden, Clara, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Gurrane, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, on 31st May 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. James (Jim), predeceased by his loving son Mark and baby daughter Yvette, beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Yvonne, Clare, Paul and Maria, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Martin, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Pat and Rob, Paul's partner Saina, Maria's partner Shane, grandchildren Dale, Michelle, Naidín, Jason, Ailish, Oisín, Roisín, Ronan, Cormac and Eirin, great-grandson Shay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Clara (R95 T447) on Wednesday (1st June) from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday please. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Teddy (Ted) Griffin

The death has occurred of Teddy (Ted) Griffin, ex Garda Siochána, West Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of 25 Church St, Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on Tuesday, 31st May 2022, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, brothers Donie and Brendan and his sisters Breeda and Mairead. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary and his children Maura, Olivia, Colin, Diarmuid, Dominic and Annette and their partners David, Paul, Ricky, Jen, Anne and Michelle, sister Maura (Conlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Laura, Kieran, Ashling-Tara, Conor, Ruairidh, Grace, Cathal, Finn, Ellen, Iris and Tadhg, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Thursday, 2nd June, from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 10.00am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/ Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Philomena (Phil) Doyle (née Lonergan)

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Doyle (née Lonergan) of Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, 31st May, 2022, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Joe, cherished mother of Lisa, Debbie, Tina, Joey, Tim and the late Niamh, loving granny of Eoghan, Flann, Aodh, Aaron, Eva, Jack and Liam and mother-in-law of John, Robert and Ciaran. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends locally and in the Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny area.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Wednesday (June 1) from 7.30pm to 9pm. Funeral and Committal Service on Thursday (June 2) at 11.30am in the funeral home and this may also be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/colliersbray. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Tom Butler

The death has occurred of Tom Butler, 4 Cúil na Carraige, Ballymakeera, Cork / Freshford, Kilkenny, on the 30th May 2022. Tom, formerly of Ballylarkin, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at his home in Cúil na Carraige, Ballymakeera, Co Cork, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Pauline. Devoted dad of Alan, Pamela, Thomas and David, grandad to Owen, Adam, Katrina, Shea, Luke, Annie, Jack and the late Fallon Marie. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline and family, daughters-in-law Gemma and Raigan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later