Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, June 2, 2022

Bridget Butler

The death has occurred of Bridget Butler, Clashacrow, Freshford, Kilkenny, at St. Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy and Murt, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.30pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm, followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

P.J. Purcell

The death has occurred of P.J. Purcell, formerly Drumdowney, Slieverue and late of the Brothers of Charity, Ferrybank, The Mews, Kilmacow and, Claremont, Cork Road, Waterford, on Tuesday 31st May 2022. Son of the late Mary and Jimmy Purcell, brother of Enda, Tom and John. P.J. will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Angela and Mary, brother-in-law Matt, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers of charity family, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his brother Tom's residence, Drumdowney, Slieverue, X91 HY49 on Thursday, June 2nd, from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday, June 3rd, in the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view P.J.'s mass please follow the link below from 11am on Friday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Brothers of Charity, c/o Tom Hennessy Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford.

Teddy (Ted) Griffin

The death has occurred of Teddy (Ted) Griffin, ex Garda Siochána, West Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of 25 Church St, Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on Tuesday, 31st May 2022, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, brothers Donie and Brendan and his sisters Breeda and Mairead. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Mary and his children Maura, Olivia, Colin, Diarmuid, Dominic and Annette and their partners David, Paul, Ricky, Jen, Anne and Michelle, sister Maura (Conlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Laura, Kieran, Ashling-Tara, Conor, Ruairidh, Grace, Cathal, Finn, Ellen, Iris and Tadhg, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Thursday, 2nd June, from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Friday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/ Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie