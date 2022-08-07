Search

07 Aug 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for the late Johnny Barry, Kilkenny

RIP: Radio legend, Kilkenny's Johnny Barry, passes away

The late Johnny Barry

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

07 Aug 2022 5:29 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for local broadcasting legend Johnny Barry, who died on Friday.

Barry (19 Stephen Street, Kilkenny) August 5, peacefully, at his home, Johnny, predeceased by his mother Eileen and brother Michael, sadly missed by his sister May (McEnroe), brother Kevin, sister-in-law Suchada, nephews Laurence, Michael and Kevin, nieces Lorna and Linda, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, his listenership and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Monday, August 8, from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private, please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/

or alternatively at

https://youtu.be/ouUDkH-03UI

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Johnny's family may do so at RIP.ie.

