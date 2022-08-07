Funeral arrangements announced for the late Johnny Barry, Kilkenny

The late Johnny Barry
Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for local broadcasting legend Johnny Barry, who died on Friday.
Barry (19 Stephen Street, Kilkenny) August 5, peacefully, at his home, Johnny, predeceased by his mother Eileen and brother Michael, sadly missed by his sister May (McEnroe), brother Kevin, sister-in-law Suchada, nephews Laurence, Michael and Kevin, nieces Lorna and Linda, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, his listenership and a wide circle of friends.
Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Monday, August 8, from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. House private, please.
The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/
or alternatively at
https://youtu.be/ouUDkH-03UI
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Johnny's family may do so at RIP.ie.
