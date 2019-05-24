Where to vote in Kilkenny - full list of polling stations
POLLING STATIONS IN COUNTY KILKENNY
CASTLECOMER LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA
1 Galmoy N.S. BA Galmoy 1-440
2 Gathabawn N.S. BB Gathabawn 1-490
3 Canon Malone Hall
(Booth 1) BC Ballyragget 1-788
4 Canon Malone Hall
(Booth 2) BC Ballyragget 789-1546
5 Ballyouskill Community
Hall BD Ballyouskill 1-256
6 Castlecomer Convent
Prim. Sch. (Booth 1) BE Castlecomer 1-750
7 Castlecomer Convent
Prim. Sch. (Booth 2) BE Castlecomer 751-1525
8 Castlecomer Convent
Prim. Sch. (Booth 3) BE Castlecomer 1526-2304
9 Clogh N.S. BF Clogh 1-835
10 Moneenroe N.S. (Booth 1) BG Moneenroe 1-517 11 Moneenroe N.S. (Booth 2) BG Moneenroe 518-1031
12 Coan N.S. BH Coan 1-558
13 Muckalee N.S. (Booth 1 BJ Muckalee 1-474
14 Muckalee N.S. (Booth 2) BJ Muckalee 475-968 15 Lisnafunchion N.S. BK Lisnafunchion 1-390
16 Clintstown N.S. BL Clinstown 1-538
17 Graine Hall BM Tubrid 1-514
18 Urlingford Old N.S. BN Urlingford 1-823
19 St. Mary’s Hall Johnstown BO Johnstown 1-693 20 Crosspatrick Hall BP Crosspatrick 1-328
21 Clara Hall (Booth 2) BQ Clara 1-521
22 Freshford N.S. (Booth 1) BR Freshford 1-731
23 Freshford N.S. (Booth 2) BR Freshford 732-1416 24 Castlewarren Hall BS Tiscoffin 1-235
25 Johnswell Hall BS Tiscoffin 236-694
26 Kilmanagh N.S. BT Kilmanagh 1-438
27 Ballycallan Hall BU Ballycallan 1-426
28 Tullaroan N.S. BV Tullaroan 1-765
29 Gowran NS (Booth 1) BW Gowran 1-619
30 Gowran NS (Booth 2) BW Gowran 620-1191
31 Paulstown Boys NS (Booth 1) BX Shankill 1-620
32 Paulstown Boys NS (Booth 2) BX Shankhill 621-1267
33 Goresbridge NS. (Scoil Bhride) BY Goresbridge. 1-464
KILKENNY LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA
34 St Canices Primary Kilkenny Rural
School (Booth 1) DA North West 1-556
35 St. John of God Nat. Kilkenny Rural
School (Booth 5) DB South West 1-468
36 St. John of God Nat. Kilkenny Rural
School (Booth 6) DB South West 469-941
37 St John of God Nat School (Booth 1) DC Kilkenny City 1-757
38 Lake School Michael Street (Booth 1) DD Kilkenny City 1-683
39 Lake School Michael Street (Booth 2) DF Kilkenny City 1-598
40 St Canices Primary School (Booth 5) DG Kilkenny City East 1-348
41 St John of God National School (Booth 4) DH Kilkenny City 1-561
42 Lake School Michael Kilkenny Rural Street (Booth 3) DJ South East 1-371
43 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 1) DK North East 1-712
44 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 2) DK North East 713-1455
45 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 3) DK North East 1456-2170
46 CBS Stephen Street (Booth 1) DL Kilkenny City 1-641
47 St John of God National School (Booth 2) DM Kilkenny City 1-677
48 CBS Stephen Street
(Booth 2) DN Kilkenny City 1-663
49 St Canices Primary Kilkenny Rural
School (Booth 2) DO North West 1-657
50 St Canices Primary
School (Booth 3) DP Kilkenny City 1-564
51 St.Canice’s Boys Club DQ Kilkenny City 1-488 52 Lake School Michael
Street (Booth 4) DR Kilkenny City 1-711
53 St Canices Primary Kilkenny Rural
School (Booth 4) DS North West 1-722
54 Kilkenny Project School Kilkenny Rural
(Booth 1) DT South West 1-733
55 Kilkenny Project School Kilkenny Rural
(Booth 2) DT South West 734-1372
56 St John of God NS Kilkenny Rural
(Booth 3) DT South West 1373-1924
57 Kilkenny Project School Kilkenny Rural
(Booth 3) DU South West O 1-633
58 Scouts Den Bennettsbridge Rd Kilkenny Rural (Booth 1) DU South West O 634-1235
59 Scouts Den Bennettsbridge Rd Kilkenny Rural (Booth 2) DV South West P 1-612
60 Scouts Den Bennettsbridge Rd Kilkenny Rural (Booth 3) DW South West R 1-628
61 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 4) DY North East 1-675
62 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 5) DY North East 676-1416
63 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 6) DY North East 1417-2086
64 Lake School Michael Kilkenny Rural Street (Booth 5) DZ South East 1-518
PILTOWN ELECTORAL AREA
65 Templeorum National School PB Templeorum 1-801
66 Marian Hall, Owning PC Owning 1-571
67 Piltown Community Centre (Booth 1) PD Piltown 1-592
68 Piltown Community Centre
(Booth 2) PD Piltown 593-1157
69 Piltown Community Centre
(Booth 3) PD Piltown 1158-1753
70 Mooncoin Girls National
School (Booth 1) PF Polerone 1-594
71 Mooncoin Girls National
School (Booth 2) PF Polerone 595-1201
72 Mooncoin Girls National
School (Booth 3) PF Polerone 1202-1800
73 Carrigeen Community Hall PG Carrigeen 1-748 74 Kilmacow New N.S.
(Booth 1) PH Kilmacow 1-632
75 Kilmacow New N.S.
(Booth 2) PH Kilmacow 633-1259
76 Strangsmills National
School PJ Dunkitt 1-911
77 Ferrybank Boys National
School (Booth 1) PK Ferrybank 1-791
78 Ferrybank Boys National
School (Booth 2) PK Ferrybank 792-1533
79 Ferrybank Boys National
School (Booth 3) PK Ferrybank 1534-2285
80 Ferrybank Boys National
School (Booth 4) PK Ferrybank 2286-3137
81 Bigwood National School PL Bigwood 1-440
82 Slieverue National School
(Booth 1) PM Slieverue 1-534
83 Slieverue National School
(Booth 2) PM Slieverue 535-1075
84 Ringville National School PN Ballyrahan 1-574 85 Glenmore Community Hall PO Glenmore 1-706
CALLAN THOMASTOWN LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA
86 Mullinavat Community
Centre (Booth 1) PP Mullinavat 1-744
87 Mullinavat Community
Centre (Booth 1) PP Mullinavat 1-744
88 Listerlin National School PV Listerlin 1-483
89 Shanbogh National School PX Shanbogh 1-404
Centre (Booth 2) PP Mullinavat 745-1354
90 Callan Parish Hall
(Booth 1) TA Callan Town 1-581
91 Callan Parish Hall
(Booth 2) TA Callan Town 582-1204
92 Callan Parish Hall
(Booth 3) TB Callan Rural 1-571
93 Callan Parish Hall
(Booth 4) TB Callan Rural 572-1164
94 Callan Parish Hall
(Booth 5) TB Callan Rural 1165-1724
95
Danesfort N.S. (Booth 1) TC Burnchurch 1-748
96 Danesfort N.S. (Booth 2) TC Burnchurch 749-1424
97 Dunnamaggan N.S. TD Dunnamaggan 1-459
98 Kells Community Hall TE Kells 1-564
99 Stoneyford Community Centre (Booth 1) TF Stoneyford 1-467 100 Stoneyford Community
Centre (Booth 1) TF Stoneyford 1-467
100 Stoneyford Community
Centre (Booth 2) TF Stoneyford 468-941
101 Carmelite Hall
Centre (Booth 2) TF Stoneyford 468-941
102 Ballyhale National School TH Ballyhale 1-488 103 St Marys National School
Knocktopher TG Knocktopher 1-348
104 St Marys National School
(Booth 1) TJ Thomastown 1-888
105 St Marys National School
(Booth 2) TJ Thomastown 889-1786
106 Dungarvan Parish Hall TK Dungarvan 1-529 107 Bennettsbridge
(Booth 3) TJ Thomastown 1787-2680
108 Graiguenamanagh Boys
Community Hall TL Bennettsbridge 1-882
109 Graiguenamanagh Boys
National School (Booth 1) TM Graiguenamanagh 1-380
110 Graiguenamanagh Boys
National School (Booth 2) TM Graiguenamanagh 381-979
111 Skeaghvasteen N.S. TN Skeaghvasteen 1-541 112 Cuffesgrange N.S.
National School (Booth 3) TM Graiguenamanagh 980-1618 (Booth 1) TO Grange 1-617
113 Cuffesgrange N.S.
(Booth 1) TO Grange 1-617
114 Clara Hall (Booth 1) TR Dunbell 1-467
115 GAA Centre, Hugginstown TS Hugginstown 1-429
116 Tullahought Community
(Booth 2) TO Grange 618-1239
117 Inistioge National School
Centre TT Tullahought 1-207
118 Inistioge National School
(Booth 1) TU Inistioge 1-513
119 Kilmoganny N.S. TV Kilmoganny 1-475
120 Rosbercon Parish Hall TW Tinneranny 1-879 121 The Rower Hall TY The Rower 1-892
122 Windgap National School TZ Windgap 1-311
(Booth 2) TU Inistioge 514-102986 Mullinavat Community
