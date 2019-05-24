Where to vote in Kilkenny - full list of polling stations

Kilkenny local elections

POLLING STATIONS IN COUNTY KILKENNY

CASTLECOMER LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA

1 Galmoy N.S. BA Galmoy 1-440

2 Gathabawn N.S. BB Gathabawn 1-490

3 Canon Malone Hall

(Booth 1) BC Ballyragget 1-788

4 Canon Malone Hall

(Booth 2) BC Ballyragget 789-1546

5 Ballyouskill Community

Hall BD Ballyouskill 1-256

6 Castlecomer Convent

Prim. Sch. (Booth 1) BE Castlecomer 1-750

7 Castlecomer Convent

Prim. Sch. (Booth 2) BE Castlecomer 751-1525

8 Castlecomer Convent

Prim. Sch. (Booth 3) BE Castlecomer 1526-2304

9 Clogh N.S. BF Clogh 1-835

10 Moneenroe N.S. (Booth 1) BG Moneenroe 1-517 11 Moneenroe N.S. (Booth 2) BG Moneenroe 518-1031

12 Coan N.S. BH Coan 1-558

13 Muckalee N.S. (Booth 1 BJ Muckalee 1-474

14 Muckalee N.S. (Booth 2) BJ Muckalee 475-968 15 Lisnafunchion N.S. BK Lisnafunchion 1-390

16 Clintstown N.S. BL Clinstown 1-538

17 Graine Hall BM Tubrid 1-514

18 Urlingford Old N.S. BN Urlingford 1-823

19 St. Mary’s Hall Johnstown BO Johnstown 1-693 20 Crosspatrick Hall BP Crosspatrick 1-328

21 Clara Hall (Booth 2) BQ Clara 1-521

22 Freshford N.S. (Booth 1) BR Freshford 1-731

23 Freshford N.S. (Booth 2) BR Freshford 732-1416 24 Castlewarren Hall BS Tiscoffin 1-235

25 Johnswell Hall BS Tiscoffin 236-694

26 Kilmanagh N.S. BT Kilmanagh 1-438

27 Ballycallan Hall BU Ballycallan 1-426

28 Tullaroan N.S. BV Tullaroan 1-765

29 Gowran NS (Booth 1) BW Gowran 1-619

30 Gowran NS (Booth 2) BW Gowran 620-1191

31 Paulstown Boys NS  (Booth 1) BX Shankill 1-620

32 Paulstown Boys NS  (Booth 2) BX Shankhill 621-1267

33 Goresbridge NS. (Scoil Bhride) BY Goresbridge. 1-464

KILKENNY LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA

34 St Canices Primary Kilkenny Rural

School (Booth 1) DA North West 1-556

35 St. John of God Nat. Kilkenny Rural

School (Booth 5) DB South West 1-468

36 St. John of God Nat. Kilkenny Rural

School (Booth 6) DB South West 469-941

37 St John of God Nat  School (Booth 1) DC Kilkenny City 1-757

38 Lake School Michael  Street (Booth 1) DD Kilkenny City 1-683

39 Lake School Michael  Street (Booth 2) DF Kilkenny City 1-598

40 St Canices Primary School (Booth 5) DG Kilkenny City East 1-348

41 St John of God National  School (Booth 4) DH Kilkenny City 1-561

42 Lake School Michael Kilkenny Rural  Street (Booth 3) DJ South East 1-371

43 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 1) DK North East 1-712

44 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 2) DK North East 713-1455

45 St Johns School  Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 3) DK North East 1456-2170

46 CBS Stephen Street  (Booth 1) DL Kilkenny City 1-641

47 St John of God National  School (Booth 2) DM Kilkenny City 1-677

48 CBS Stephen Street

(Booth 2) DN Kilkenny City 1-663

49 St Canices Primary Kilkenny Rural

School (Booth 2) DO North West 1-657

50 St Canices Primary

School (Booth 3) DP Kilkenny City 1-564

51 St.Canice’s Boys Club DQ Kilkenny City 1-488 52 Lake School Michael

Street (Booth 4) DR Kilkenny City 1-711

53 St Canices Primary Kilkenny Rural

School (Booth 4) DS North West 1-722

54 Kilkenny Project School Kilkenny Rural

(Booth 1) DT South West 1-733

55 Kilkenny Project School Kilkenny Rural

(Booth 2) DT South West 734-1372

56 St John of God NS Kilkenny Rural

(Booth 3) DT South West 1373-1924

57 Kilkenny Project School Kilkenny Rural

(Booth 3) DU South West O 1-633

58 Scouts Den Bennettsbridge Rd Kilkenny Rural (Booth 1) DU South West O 634-1235

59 Scouts Den Bennettsbridge Rd Kilkenny Rural (Booth 2) DV South West P 1-612

60 Scouts Den Bennettsbridge Rd Kilkenny Rural (Booth 3) DW South West R 1-628

61 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 4) DY North East 1-675

62 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 5) DY North East 676-1416

63 St Johns School Ballybought Street Kilkenny Rural (Booth 6) DY North East 1417-2086

64 Lake School Michael Kilkenny Rural  Street (Booth 5) DZ South East 1-518

PILTOWN ELECTORAL AREA

65 Templeorum National School PB Templeorum 1-801

66 Marian Hall, Owning PC Owning 1-571

67 Piltown Community Centre  (Booth 1) PD Piltown 1-592

68 Piltown Community Centre

(Booth 2) PD Piltown 593-1157

69 Piltown Community Centre

(Booth 3) PD Piltown 1158-1753

70 Mooncoin Girls National

School (Booth 1) PF Polerone 1-594

71 Mooncoin Girls National

School (Booth 2) PF Polerone 595-1201

72 Mooncoin Girls National

School (Booth 3) PF Polerone 1202-1800

73 Carrigeen Community Hall PG Carrigeen 1-748 74 Kilmacow New N.S.

(Booth 1) PH Kilmacow 1-632

75 Kilmacow New N.S.

(Booth 2) PH Kilmacow 633-1259

76 Strangsmills National

School PJ Dunkitt 1-911

77 Ferrybank Boys National

School (Booth 1) PK Ferrybank 1-791

78 Ferrybank Boys National

School (Booth 2) PK Ferrybank 792-1533

79 Ferrybank Boys National

School (Booth 3) PK Ferrybank 1534-2285

80 Ferrybank Boys National

School (Booth 4) PK Ferrybank 2286-3137

81 Bigwood National School PL Bigwood 1-440

82 Slieverue National School

(Booth 1) PM Slieverue 1-534

83 Slieverue National School

(Booth 2) PM Slieverue 535-1075

84 Ringville National School PN Ballyrahan 1-574 85 Glenmore Community Hall PO Glenmore 1-706

CALLAN THOMASTOWN LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA

86 Mullinavat Community

Centre (Booth 1) PP Mullinavat 1-744

87 Mullinavat Community

88 Listerlin National School PV Listerlin 1-483

89 Shanbogh National School PX Shanbogh 1-404

Centre (Booth 2) PP Mullinavat 745-1354

90 Callan Parish Hall

(Booth 1) TA Callan Town 1-581

91 Callan Parish Hall

(Booth 2) TA Callan Town 582-1204

92 Callan Parish Hall

(Booth 3) TB Callan Rural 1-571

93 Callan Parish Hall

(Booth 4) TB Callan Rural 572-1164

94 Callan Parish Hall

(Booth 5) TB Callan Rural 1165-1724

95

Danesfort N.S. (Booth 1) TC Burnchurch 1-748

96 Danesfort N.S. (Booth 2) TC Burnchurch 749-1424

97 Dunnamaggan N.S. TD Dunnamaggan 1-459

98 Kells Community Hall TE Kells 1-564

99 Stoneyford Community  Centre (Booth 1) TF Stoneyford 1-467 100 Stoneyford Community

100 Stoneyford Community

Centre (Booth 2) TF Stoneyford 468-941

101 Carmelite Hall

102 Ballyhale National School TH Ballyhale 1-488 103 St Marys National School

Knocktopher TG Knocktopher 1-348

104 St Marys National School

(Booth 1) TJ Thomastown 1-888

105 St Marys National School

(Booth 2) TJ Thomastown 889-1786

106 Dungarvan Parish Hall TK Dungarvan 1-529 107 Bennettsbridge

(Booth 3) TJ Thomastown 1787-2680

108 Graiguenamanagh Boys

Community Hall TL Bennettsbridge 1-882

109 Graiguenamanagh Boys

National School (Booth 1) TM Graiguenamanagh 1-380

110 Graiguenamanagh Boys

National School (Booth 2) TM Graiguenamanagh 381-979

111 Skeaghvasteen N.S. TN Skeaghvasteen 1-541 112 Cuffesgrange N.S.

National School (Booth 3) TM Graiguenamanagh 980-1618 (Booth 1) TO Grange 1-617

113 Cuffesgrange N.S.

(Booth 1) TO Grange 1-617

114 Clara Hall (Booth 1) TR Dunbell 1-467

115 GAA Centre, Hugginstown TS Hugginstown 1-429

116 Tullahought Community

(Booth 2) TO Grange 618-1239

117 Inistioge National School

Centre TT Tullahought 1-207

118 Inistioge National School

(Booth 1) TU Inistioge 1-513

119 Kilmoganny N.S. TV Kilmoganny 1-475

120 Rosbercon Parish Hall TW Tinneranny 1-879 121 The Rower Hall TY The Rower 1-892

122 Windgap National School TZ Windgap 1-311

(Booth 2) TU Inistioge 514-102986 Mullinavat Community