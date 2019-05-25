Michael McCarthy is elected on the first count to Kilkenny County Council

Freshford councillor Michael McCarthy is among the first three people to be elected to Kilkenny County Council this evening.

Cllr McCarthy, Fianna Fail, was elected on the first count with two others, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick who topped the poll, and Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh.

The quota in the Castlecomer district was declared as 1,447 votes and Cllr McCarthy polled a first preference of 1,591.