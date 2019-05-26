Piltown electoral area - Sitting councillor loses her seat

Outspoken councillor Melissa O'Neill has lost her seat on Kilkenny County Council.

The loss will come as a huge disappointment to the independent councillor who almost topped the poll in her area in the 2014 local elections (she missed out on that accolade by just one vote to Cllr Pat Dunphy of Fine Gael who was elected on the first count again in this election.)

Melissa stood for the Sinn Fein party in 2014. Along the way she became independent councillor on Kilkenny County Council.

This time out Melissa took the unusual approach of running in two different electoral areas, in two different counties. A resident of Ferrybank she chose to run in the Piltown electoral area for Kilkenny County Council, which covers that area, and also in the very close Waterford electoral area of Waterford City West, where there has yet to be a result at time of writing this report.

Melissa was eliminated in the Piltown electoral area this evening (Sunday) following the fourth count. She finished up with a vote of 291. Her first preference was 233 votes and she pulled in transfers from Pat Dunphy on the second count, Tomas Breathnach on the third count and from Alan Curran on the fourth count.