Kilkenny Gig Guide, July 11 - July 17, 2018

Wednesday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Jim Maher Story Teller & Seanchaí, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Thursday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Brewery Corner, 7pm.

Donal Clancy, Upstairs Gallery, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15

Rose Pub Quiz, Brogan’s Bar, 8pm

Druida Nua, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 11pm.



Friday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Jack Healy: The Tayman, The Topcat & Others, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/10.

Cancer Research Table Quiz, Christy’s Bar, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

SOLA, Hackett’s Bar, 8pm.

Craic Pot, Brewery Corner.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Radiostar & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Music, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.

Saturday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Unlimited Voices, St Canice’s Cathedral.

Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival, Castlecomer GAA Grounds, 6pm, €30.

Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Celine Byrne, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 7pm, €

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Jack Healy: The Tayman, The Topcat & Others, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/10.

Aiden Kelly, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.

Sunday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Sunday Jazz Sessions, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, 1pm.

War Memorial Opening, Home Rule Club.

Music in the Garden Series, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 7pm.

Seo Linn, Set Theatre, Langton’s, 8pm, €12.50.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Cois Nore Coffee Morning, Langton’s, 11am.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.

Tuesday

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Teenage Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm, €20.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.